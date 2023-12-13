Lok Sabha security breach: MP Danish Ali claims intruder used pass issued by BJP MP

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, which coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and began running around the House. The Lok Sabha proceedings were suspended, and MPs started exiting the Lok Sabha chamber.

A commotion ensued as the intruder, identified as wearing a blue jacket, was found roaming inside the Lok Sabha. MPs and security personnel apprehended the man and initiated an interrogation. As MPs exited the Lok Sabha, some reported that the intruders were spraying some kind of gas. West Bengal BJP MP Khagen Murmu was addressing the Lok Sabha when the intruder was spotted, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

VIDEO | "Two people jumped from the public gallery and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials," says MP Danish Ali on reported security breach in Lok Sabha. #Parliamentpic.twitter.com/fJIFOnkgdb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2023

Former BSP MP Danish Ali alleged that the attacker entered the Parliament using a pass issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. "Two people jumped from the public gallery, and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials," Danish Ali stated. He further claimed, "BJP MP Pratap Simha Ji issued a pass to one of the persons who breached security in Parliament."

This incident raises serious concerns as it indicates a significant security lapse by the government and intelligence agencies, particularly in light of prior threats. Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had previously threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on December 13, vowing to shake its foundation in a video statement.

The attack took place on a day when the nation commemorates the sacrifice of security personnel who lost their lives countering terrorists during the infamous Parliament attack in 2001.