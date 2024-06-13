Lok Sabha Speaker Election Set for June 26

The elections for the new Parliament Speaker are set to be held on Wednesday, June 26, two days after the eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence. The session is expected to conclude on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, depending on the requirements of government business.

All elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will take oath during the upcoming Lok Sabha session. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, where she is likely to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

The Speaker is traditionally elected in the first meeting of Lok Sabha members. Prior to the election of the Speaker, an MP, typically the longest-serving, is appointed as the pro-tem Speaker. The pro-tem Speaker oversees the initial sittings of the new house, administers the oaths of new MPs, and conducts the vote for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.