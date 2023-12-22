Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Hardeep Singh lock horns over language use

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, a lively exchange occurred between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri over language usage while addressing a supplementary question. The incident took place when BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari questioned about the absence of Ayushman Bharat coverage for migrant laborers in Delhi, causing challenges. Initially, Minister Puri began responding in English but was requested by the Speaker to speak in Hindi if possible.

In response, Hardeep Singh Puri humorously mentioned he could reply in Punjabi, known to both him and Manoj Tiwari, but the Speaker intervened, suggesting proficiency in multiple languages and encouraging an English response. Puri continued in Punjabi, highlighting that although Ayushman Bharat wasn't under his Ministry's jurisdiction, he was open to discussing solutions with Tiwari and Nishikant Dubey to persuade the Delhi and West Bengal Chief Ministers for implementation. Speaker Birla clarified that Ayushman Bharat fell beyond his jurisdiction and suggested discussion over tea for resolution, jokingly suggesting directions for implementation could be given to parties like the Aam Aadmi Party or Trinamool Congress. However, Puri reiterated that as a Minister, directives couldn't be issued to parties from the Chair, emphasizing the need to address Union Ministers instead.