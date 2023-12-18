Lok Sabha Speaker suspends 30 Opposition MPs for remainder of Winter Session

Lok Sabha suspends 30 opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and TMC's Saugata Roy, have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session. The proposal for their suspension, presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, was swiftly adopted by a voice vote.

The decision follows continuous disruptions and protests by opposition members regarding the Parliament security breach on December 13. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day due to the ongoing opposition protests.

This move comes on the heels of the suspension of 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP on December 14 for their "unruly conduct" during the aftermath of the security breach. Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien is the sole MP suspended from the Rajya Sabha.