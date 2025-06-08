Lok Sabha Speaker to open IIT Jodhpur hall, release science comic series tomorrow

New Delhi, June 8 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Monday to inaugurate the newly constructed Lecture Hall Complex –II and release a comic series to popularise science.

This visit by the Lok Sabha Speaker is being seen as an important initiative to expand the reach of higher education, innovation, and science to the masses.

On this occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker will also release the 'Science Through Play' comic series, designed to popularise science. This series is an innovative effort to connect children and youth with scientific thinking in a simple and engaging language.

Om Birla will inaugurate the institute's Lecture Hall Complex - II in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Rajendra Gehlot, social worker Nimbaram, renowned space scientist and Chairperson of IIT Jodhpur's Board of Governors A.S. Kiran Kumar, IIT Jodhpur Director Avinash K. Agarwal, and Deputy Director Bhabani K. Satpathy.

A.S. Kiran Kumar will preside over the programme, said a statement.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 14.80 crore, this state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Jodhpur is expected to give a new direction to the Institute's academic and research activities.

During his visit, Om Birla will also distribute the 'Research Initiative Grant', aimed at encouraging researchers and innovation-related projects. In addition, he will launch the Institute's new official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), located in Rajasthan, is a premier technical institute established by the Union Government in 2008. It is known for delivering high-quality engineering education, research, and innovation.

IIT Jodhpur functions from its sprawling residential Permanent Campus of 852 acres on National Highway 65, north-northwest of Jodhpur towards Nagaur. This campus is meticulously planned and envisioned to stand as a symbol of academics.

