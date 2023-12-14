Lok Sabha Suspension: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaks out on her suspension

During the winter session of the Lok Sabha, a significant event unfolded within the Congress party as five of its members faced expulsion. Alongside this, the atmosphere was tense as nine opposition MPs were suspended due to their disruptive behavior during parliamentary proceedings. The suspension decision, carried out by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, affected nine opposition members, specifically naming Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan, and Manickam Tagore. This action highlighted a notable clash within the parliamentary sessions, leading to firm measures taken against these MPs.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi reacts on her suspension from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the winter session, "There is an MP who has actually given the passes for these (accused of Parliament security breach) people to come in. No action has been taken against that MP. Whereas we saw what happened in Mahua's case. Without even the inquiry being complete, she has been disqualified and this MP is not even suspended. He's inside Parliament with us. And when we protested and we want the PM and the Home Minister to come and give a statement in the House, they're not prepared to do that. And when we protested, they are suspending all the opposition MPs. First suspended five, then they suspended nine people. So how is this democracy?..."