Lokayukta Conducts Raids at 60 Locations Linked to 13 Karnataka Government Officials

On Wednesday, the anti-corruption agency Lokayukta initiated raids at 60 locations connected to 13 state government officials across various districts in Karnataka. Official sources revealed that the ongoing raids are taking place in Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Vijayapura districts.

Nearly 130 Lokayukta sleuths including 13 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and 25 police inspectors are involved in the raids.

Back in January, the Lokayukta in Karnataka conducted raids on the residences of government officials at 40 different locations in relation to 10 corruption cases. These simultaneous raids were carried out in Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, and Mangaluru.