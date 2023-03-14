Lokmat Parliamentary Award: Asaduddin Owaisi receives Best Parliamentarian of the year award

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has been awarded the Best Parliamentarian of the year. Delighted to receive the award Asaduddin Owaisi said that it is necessary that we preserve the freedom of our people.

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi often remains in news headlines due to his statements and he only speaks against the ruling government of any political party. Since there is a BJP government at the centre at present, many times Asaduddin Owaisi has been crticizing the policies of the government.

Asaduddin Owaisi was first elected as an MP from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the year 2004, after that he was elected as member of Parliament from Hyderabad constituency in 2009 and 2014 general elections.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.