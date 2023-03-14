Lokmat Parliamentary Award: RS member Derek O'Brien gets best parliamentarian of the year award

Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien won the best parliamentarian of the year award at the event. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has always been raising public issues on many occasions in the interest of the country.

Derek O'Brien is a skilled politician as well as a master of quizzes, he has also made evryone aware of his talent in many television shows.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.