Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Anyone Who Aligns With BJP Is Always Given Clean Chit, Says Sachin Pilot

During the ongoing Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony in Delhi, Sachin Pilot, the National Secretary of the Congress, delivered a sharp critique of the BJP's approach towards opposition and governance. Addressing the theme of 'Democracy entangled in religion and caste', Pilot highlighted the BJP's alleged efforts to quash opposition voices. He accused the BJP of tarnishing the characters of opposition leaders through government agencies and granting clean chits to defectors. Pilot expressed concern over the disproportionate targeting of opposition figures by agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

Turning to the Modi government's performance, Pilot lamented its perceived lack of substantial achievements over its 10-year tenure. He criticized the BJP for overlooking corruption investigations and failing to address pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation. Reflecting on the Congress's defeat in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, Pilot admitted shortcomings in ticket distribution and addressing public concerns effectively. He also criticized the politicization of issues like the Ram temple despite India's religious diversity. Overall, Pilot's remarks underscored his concerns about the BJP's dominance in Indian politics and its tactics to sideline opposition voices while calling for more accountable governance and inclusive discourse. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions. The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. They include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmith Patra from the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey from the BJP, and John Brittas from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha winners also feature Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali from BSP, recognized for their notable contributions in 2023.



