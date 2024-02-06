Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, held in the capital city of Delhi today, witnessed the distribution of awards. The awards were being presented by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Many stalwarts from the political arena were present at the event. On this occasion, veteran leader Menaka Gandhi was honored with an award. She has accomplished several noteworthy achievements throughout her political journey. Menaka Gandhi was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Maneka Gandhi is a well-known social worker and animal rights activist. Born on August 26, 1956, in Delhi, she hails from a family with a rich political legacy. She married Sanjay Gandhi. She has been a minister in four governments, most recently in Narendra Modi's government from May 2014 to May 2019.Maneka's foray into politics began in the late 1980s when she contested and won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate. However, her political journey truly gained momentum when she joined the BJP in 2004. Since then, she has been a prominent face of the party.

As an MP, Gandhi has been an ardent advocate for animal rights and welfare. Gandhi played a crucial role in the establishment and implementation of several animal welfare laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Her efforts have resulted in improved protection for animals, better living conditions, and stricter regulations against animal abuse.

This year for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, eight MPs have been selected across eight different categories. From the Rajya Sabha, leaders such as Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Dr. Sasmith Patra of the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey of the BJP, and John Brittas will be honored. From the Lok Sabha, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali of the BSP have been chosen for their contributions.