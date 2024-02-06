Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Nitin Gadkari Reminisces on the Valuable Teachings of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards is currently underway in Delhi, with esteemed guests such as Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari gracing the stage. Mr. Gadkari emphasized the uniqueness of the Indian Parliament in the world history, highlighting India's pivotal role as the mother of democracy and its exemplary democratic ideals. Speaking further, Mr. Gadkari stressed the significance of duties and responsibilities outlined in the constitution. He shared insights on the transient nature of politics, drawing from a lesson learned from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, advocating for graciousness and careful choice of words in interactions.

Vijay Darda, Chairman of the Lokmat Group and former Rajya Sabha member, underscored the media's crucial role in strengthening democracy. He reflected on Lokmat's founding editor Jawaharlal Darda's unwavering principles during the British era and emphasized the group's commitment to these values.Mr. Darda expressed gratitude to Lokmat's readers and extended warm welcomes to the awardee MPs and guests. The jury, led by Dr. Vijay Darda and comprising distinguished figures such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhavna Gavli, C.R. Patil, and others, selected deserving MPs for the awards.

Instituted in 2017, the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards aim to recognize and encourage MPs' constructive work. Past recipients include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Sharad Pawar. This year's winners, selected across diverse categories, include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav, Dr. Sasmith Patra, Saroj Pandey, John Brittas, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Kunwar Danish Ali, lauded for their notable contributions in 2023.



