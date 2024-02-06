Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Prof Ramgopal Yadav Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, held in the capital city of Delhi today. During the event, Rajya Sabha MP and Professor Ramgopal Yadav was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Prof. Ramgopal Yadav is a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh politics, serving as the chief spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party and representing the party's policies eloquently in the parliament as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Ramgopal received his education in Etawah, Agra, and Kanpur. After completing an M.Sc. in Physics from Agra University and an M.A. in Political Science from Kanpur University, he pursued a Ph.D. degree.This year for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023, eight MPs have been selected across eight different categories. From the Rajya Sabha Dr. Sasmith Patra of the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey of the BJP, were honored. From the Lok Sabha, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Menaka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali of the BSP have been chosen for their contributions.