Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: Iqra Choudhary Receives Best Debutant Woman Parliamentarian of the Year Award

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Kairana MP Iqra Choudhary received the Best Debutant Woman Parliamentarian of the Year (Lok Sabha) award at the 6th edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 on Wednesday, December 17, at the new Maharashtra Bhavan in New Delhi.

Iqra Choudhary has actively participated in debates on education, social justice and youth empowerment. Her clear interventions and focused approach have established her as a responsible and attentive lawmaker. She has strengthened democratic values by representing the concerns of the public in the House.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, former Union Minister Praful Patel, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi and Acharya Lokesh Muni. The ceremony was held under the supervision of Dr. Vijay Darda - Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and former MP, and Rajendra Darda, Editor in Chief of Lokmat Media Group.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were introduced in 2017 to recognise MPs who drive progress and inspire the nation. Over the past five years, the awards have honoured lawmakers who strengthen parliamentary democracy. This year, four Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha MPs received awards.

The 2025 jury included Praful Patel as chairman, Lok Sabha MPs Prof. Saugata Roy, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Jaya Bachchan, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Dr. Vijay Darda, and National Editor Harish Gupta.