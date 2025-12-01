Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Receives Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year Award

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo received the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year Award (Lok Sabha) at the 6th edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 on Wednesday, December 17, at the new Maharashtra Bhavan in New Delhi.

Sangeeta Kumar Singh Deo was recognised for her strong ideas, active participation in Parliament, and commitment to public welfare. She has consistently worked on women’s empowerment, social justice, and inclusive development. Her efforts have strengthened democracy by giving the people a voice in Parliament.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were introduced in 2017 to recognise MPs who drive progress and inspire the nation. Over the past five years, the awards have honoured lawmakers who strengthen parliamentary democracy. This year, four Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha MPs received awards.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, former Union Minister Praful Patel, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, Acharya Lokesh Muni, Dr. Vijay Darda - Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and former MP, and Rajendra Darda, Editor in Chief of Lokmat Media Group.

They were given in eight categories. These included Lifetime Achievement Award (Lok Sabha), Best Parliamentarian Award (Lok Sabha), Best Woman Parliamentarian Award (Lok Sabha), Best Debutant Parliamentarian Award (Lok Sabha), Lifetime Achievement Award (Rajya Sabha), Best Parliamentarian Award (Rajya Sabha), Best Woman Parliamentarian Award (Rajya Sabha), and Best Debutant Parliamentarian Award (Rajya Sabha).

NCP leader Praful Patel served as the jury chairman. The jury included TMC MP Saugata Roy, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, senior journalist Barkha Dutt and National Editor Harish Gupta.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, the Lokmat National Media Conclave was held. The first session focused on election spending and freebies. The second session discussed challenges faced by constitutional institutions.