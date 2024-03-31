Loktantra Bachao Rally: Top Leaders Expected at INDIA Bloc Rally Today, Preparations Underway at Ramlila Maidan

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, will participate in a rally at the Ramlila ground in Delhi on Sunday, March 31. This is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity against the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The "Loktantra Bachao" rally -- or 'save democracy' rally -- will also be attended by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, party vice president Omar Abdullah said. An Aam Aadmi Party leader said Delhi chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to attend. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who visited the Ramlila Maidan to inspect the preparations, claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the rally.

Preparations Underway at Ramlila Maidan

"Arvind Kejriwal, the country's most popular leader and a three-time Delhi CM, has been arrested illegally and has been sent to jail by the BJP. People of the entire country, especially those in Delhi, are angry about this. They have jailed someone who improved the education and health facilities in Delhi and provided free bus services to women," said AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan at the INDIA bloc's mega rally, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan later today.

INDIA Alliance Rally at Ramlila Maidan From 10 am Today

The Congress said the rally by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will send a "strong message" to the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's residence is located, that the BJP-led government's "time is up". Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Saturday party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders.

"The BJP has arrested Arvind Kejriwal by misusing the probe agencies in a fake case. They want to suppress those who would raise their voice against them. People of the entire nation are angry about this," said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.