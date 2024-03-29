EC Allows INDIA Bloc Rally Against Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan on March 31: AAP Sources

The Election Commission and Delhi Police on Friday permitted the INDIA bloc to organize a rally against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 where they expect more than 1 lakh people to turn up.

AAP sources said INDIA bloc leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Derek O'Brien, Tiruchi Siva, Farooq Abdullah, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, and others will participate in the rally.

Permission has been received from the Election Commission and Police for the INDIA bloc rally to be organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 31st March against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. INDIA bloc leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar,… — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Multiple layers of barricades were already in place, and a large number of police personnel were deployed on roads leading to the BJP headquarters in anticipation of the INDIA bloc's protest against the arrest of AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The police, along with paramilitary forces, are stationed at various points in Central Delhi, including DDU Marg. Kejriwal, currently in Enforcement Directorate custody since March 21, was apprehended in connection to a money laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that bloc members will gather at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg to protest Kejriwal's arrest and address the electoral bonds issue. Formed by opposition parties like AAP, TMC, Congress, DMK, and SP, the INDIA bloc is gearing up to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.