Conveyed to PM Modi my wish to be relieved of all political responsibilities: Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said he had conveyed his desire to be discharged of his duties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Governor Koshyari expressed his desire to quit as the constitutional head of the state.

"During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," tweeted Raj Bhavan

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters. I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years," Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier this month, Koshyari at an event said he has been unhappy after becoming the Governor and feels that he is not in the right place.

He said that he feels happy and in the right place only when 'Sannyasis' come to the Raj Bhavan.

Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019.

In November last year, he courted controversy after calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra.

( With inputs from ANI )

