Congress to hoist National Flag across the country on Jan 30

New Delhi, Jan 22 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked all the district and state Congress offices to hoist the National Flag on January 30 the day party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to end his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: "To mark the culmination of Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will hoist the National Flag at Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 10 a.m. on January 30."

"As desired by the Congress president, all Pradesh Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees will also hold flag hoisting functions at the same time on January 30 at their respective party offices or important sites, in solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7,2022, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km and 12 states.

The party claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has received an overwhelming response from millions of people and has spread Rahul Gandhi's message of love and unity among the citizens of the country.

"The tremendous support from all sections of society and heartful involvement of the people has made this a historic Yatra and a game changer in Indian politics," the Congress said.

