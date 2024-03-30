I.N.D.I.A Bloc’s Loktantra Bachao Rally Is Not Aimed at Protecting a Person but To Protect Democracy, Says Congress

On Saturday, the Congress stated that the "Loktantra Bachao Rally" organized by the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan, is not aimed at protecting a person but at saving the Constitution and democracy.

The opposition party conveyed that a "strong message" would be conveyed from the rally on Sunday to Lok Kalyan Marg, the location of the prime minister's residence, indicating that the time of the BJP-led government is over.

During a press briefing regarding the rally, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced that Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former Party Chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior leaders, will address the gathering.

It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA jan bandhan will be taking part in the rally, Ramesh said.

His statements hold significance, especially considering the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders' emphasis on the rally as a direct response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ramesh said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance (INDIA) sounded its Lok Sabha poll bugle in Mumbai on March 17 and the rally would be its second poll bugle. He said it will also send out a message of solidarity and unity among the bloc.

