Look out notice against 6 for trespassing, placing goddess idol in front of church in Goa

Panaji, Aug 26 Goa Police have issued a look out notice against six persons who allegedly trespassed into a church's property and placed the idol of a goddess atop a structure in front of the place of worship in Sancoale in the coastal state.

"We have identified two persons out of eight against whom the offence has been registered for trespassing. Hence we have issued a look out notice against the remaining six alleged persons," police told IANS.

Police said that two persons, who are identified, have filed for anticipatory bail. A local court heard their plea on Friday and will resume hearing on Monday.

The incident took place on August 19 and its video had also gone viral on social media. In the video, the people who placed the idol were seen urging people to come and seek the blessings of the goddess.

The Verna police have lodged a FIR against the eight persons.

