Looking at 2023, Punjabi filmmaker Gurvinder Singh says no OTT for him

New Delhi, Dec 30 One of the very few filmmakers doing cutting-edge work in Punjabi, National-award winning filmmaker Gurvinder Singh, who has to his credit critically acclaimed movies like 'Anhe Ghore Da Daan' and 'Chauthi Koot' which premiered at the Venice and Cannes film festivals respectively, is clear that he will not make content for OTT platforms.

"Almost all digital platforms work on an algorithm, want star power, and look out for themes and treatments that will work for a particular kind of audience. None of them seem to have any inclination towards powerful cinema. So they just do not work for me," Singh, who has also made films like 'Khanaur' (Pahari dialect) and recently, 'Ardh Chandani Raat' tells .

This Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, graduate who adapted writer Gurdiyal Singh's (‘Anhe Ghore Da Daan' and ‘Ardh Chandani Raat') and two stories by Waryam Singh Sandhu (‘Chauthi Koot') is also clear that his future cinematic works will not be adapted from literature.

"I needed to do that before, as I was not based in Punjab, needed to understand the state and its people, and required a sound base. Now that I live in Punjab and travel extensively, several contemporary tales are waiting to be explored. Every day, I get to meet diverse people, and the kind of stories I come in contact with are extremely interesting," he says.

In fact, in 2023, Singh will be working on a film based on a story written by him. Revolving around a brother and sister who want to immigrate to Canada for their own reasons, the casting for the movie is already under process. "Singer Ramneek is already onboard. I was looking for a professional singer to play the role of the singer in the film. Like my other films, this one too will have a mix of professional and non-professional actors," he says.

Currently creating a series for the RoundGlass Foundation on their various initiatives in Punjab including environment, waste management, women groups, and sports initiatives, he says: "Unlike other promotional or corporate films, these ones stick to the facts. We are not expected to show what there is not. We have already made 10 and it has been a great experience working with the foundation."

The director, who has also been commissioned by an American University to make a series of videos on the drug menace, adds: "We have already interviewed several recovered addicts. Of course, getting them to speak on camera is always tough. These films will be shown in government schools in Punjab."

