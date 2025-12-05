Looking at many outcomes in economy, co-operative framework: Harsh Shringla on Putin’s India visit

New Delhi, Dec 5 Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India should be viewed primarily from a bilateral perspective, as it reaffirms the long-standing strategic relationship between the two nations.

Speaking to IANS, Shringla said, "I think it is important for us to look at the visit of President Putin from a bilateral perspective. We have an annual summit between our leaders; this is the 23rd summit. President Putin is visiting India for the 10th time."

Stressing the robust and time-tested ties between two nations, he said, "We have a standalone relationship with Russia that has no bearing on our relationship with other partners. I think from that perspective, it’s an important one. We are looking at various outcomes, especially on the economic cooperation side from the visit. I do believe that we will work on a cooperative framework on issues which are good for the people of both countries."

Shringla also addressed questions on India’s reduced imports of Russian crude.

He said, "I think our imports of Russian crude have reduced significantly in light of the unilateral sanctions that were imposed. Many of our companies are exposed to the SWIFT system, they're involved with dollar payments, and they have investments in the United States and Western countries. They would not want to risk importing Russian oil at this point in time when these sanctions are in place."

He added that energy concerns were not the central focus of the visit, noting India’s consistent diplomatic stance.

"I don't think energy is such an important factor at this point of time. PM Modi has always advocated we should work for peace. He visited both Russia and Ukraine. I have no doubt that he will further underline peaceful solutions to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war."

He further reacted on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India sends signals to Western capitals, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "I don't think we are looking to signal to anybody. As I said, this visit is part of an annual exercise that we have with Russia. We had the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Russia last year, so this year it is President Putin's turn. And I think we are looking at a very significant economic agenda in this period of time, especially with regard to enhancing our exports, introducing new lines of exports to Russia, which includes agriculture and agro products, light engineering goods, and marine products"

Putin commenced his state visit to India on Thursday evening and was given a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received him at the airport and accompanied him from the tarmac in the same vehicle.

The visit, packed with high-level engagements across the national capital, underscores the continuing strategic significance of India-Russia ties amid shifting global geopolitics.

