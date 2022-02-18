Lookout circular for Chitra Ramakrishna, 2 others

Mumbai, Feb 18 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a 'Lookout Circular' for Chitra Ramakrishna, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Subramanian Anand, the former group operating officer and Ravi Narayan, former NSE CEO (before Chitra). This was done as a precautionary measure.

Sources told that Ramakrishna and the other two were flight risks and hence the Lookout Circular (LOC). Arrests in the case are now more likely to happen, said the source.

The CBI is currently grilling Chitra Ramakrishna at one of its offices in Mumbai. She was earlier called by the CBI to join the investigation immediately.

The CBI has already lodged an FIR against Chitra on the basis of the 192 page report of SEBI in which she has been accused of leaking classified information to a Yogi who lived in the Himalayas.

This Yogi, identified as Subramanian, was brought to the NSE by Ramakrishna and had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent.

The CBI official close to the investigation said that Ramakrishna was evasive and was frequently changing her statements. She has tried to mislead the investigation and in the coming days Ravi Narayan and Subramanian will also be grilled by the CBI, added the official.

"There was a flight risk, there were possibilities that they may flee abroad and taking preventive steps we issued the LOC," sources told .

On Thursday the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at her houses in Mumbai and Chennai. The sources said that incriminating documents were recovered during the raids.

The I-T department scanned various transactions and digital records. They also recorded the statements of a few of her employees.

Recently SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her. SEBI had uploaded a 192-page order on its official website narrating how Chitra was allegedly involved in suspicious activities by leaking information.

Chitra had said that a sage, who lives in the Himalayas, was giving her directions. She also sent him emails regarding the NSE.

She quit SEBI in December 2016.

It has been learnt that she allegedly shared vital inputs with the Yogi. "Information regarding organisational structure, dividend scenario, financial results, human resource policies and related issues, response to regulator, etc., were shared by her with the Yogi," said the source. Between 2014 and 2016 she sent emails at rigyajursama@outlook.com.

Subramanian was made the Chief Strategic Advisor of NSE. He served at this post between 2013 and 2015. He was given the post of group operating official and advisor to the MD. He discharged his duties on this post between 2015 and 2016.

Subramanian, who had previously been working as a mid-level manager in Balmer and Lawrie, had no exposure to the capital market. His salary was increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1.68 crore annually. In 2017 his salary was hiked to Rs 4.21 crore yearly.

