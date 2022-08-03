Loot attempt in Gujarat's Rajkot foiled, 4 held

Rajkot (Saurashtra), Aug 3 The Rajkot Police on Wednesday foiled a loot attempt by

a gang of robbers and caught four of them.

However, two others members managed to escape.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Desai said: "A SOG police team was on patrol when they saw some suspicious activities by a gang in the Chitrakut Society near Riddhi-Siddhi bungalow. On questioning, the miscreants attacked the police with sharp weapons in which a policeman suffered minor injuries."

In self defence, police opened fire injuring two of the miscreants. It managed to nab four members, while the remaining two managed to escape. An investigation is underway, he added.

An eyewitness Rajesh Patel, whose lives adjacent to Riddhi Siddhi bungalow the target of the robbers , said that at around 2.30 a.m, he heard noises and on going down he saw that the police had rounded up four persons, two of whom were bleeding.

The officer said an FIR is being registered and the FSL team will be conducting the site's scientific study.

