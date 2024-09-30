LoP Rahul Gandhi to Visit Maharashtra's Kolhapur on October 4

Kolhapur, Maharashtra (September 30, 2024): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra for two days on October 4 and 5. His visit follows the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a fort in the state, which sparked a blame game between the ruling and opposition parties.

During his two-day stay, Gandhi will unveil a full-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kasaba Bawada on October 4 at 6 PM, according to Congress MLA Satej alias Bunty Patil.

On the morning of October 5, Gandhi will visit the Rajarshi Shahu Samadhi Sthal to pay his respects before attending the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Kolhapur. The event is expected to attract over 1,000 invitees, including representatives from various faiths and NGOs.

When asked about potential new members joining Congress during this visit, Patil stated, “The Congress is already houseful, but those who come will be welcome.”