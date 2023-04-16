LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri seeks Delhi LG's intervention to stop Kejriwal govt from "misusing" Assembly session

New Delhi [India], April 16 : After the Kejriwal government called Delhi Legislative Assembly will convene for a one-day session on Monday, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged Delhi LG VK Saxena to intervene by using his powers to stop the AAP government from "misusing" the Assembly session.

In the letter, he alleged that the AAP government wants to criticise the action of the central investigative agencies in the liquor scam.

"AAP government wants to criticise the action of central investigative agencies in the liquor scam. The discussion on such a subject does not come under the jurisdiction of the Legislative Assembly," he wrote.

Bidhuri further said that the Delhi government has misused the forum to make unparliamentary comments against the central government.

"I have come to know that a sitting of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been convened on April 17 to discuss matters of public importance. While it would be a welcome move if it is so, I have somehow an apprehension that during the sitting, the Assembly forum may be misused to make unparliamentary and baseless comments and references to the Central Agencies investigating cases related to excise scams in which former deputy CM Shri Msh Sisodia is in jail and chief minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is also under scanner besides some functionaries of Govt of NCT of Delhi," he wrote.

"In past the Delhi government has been misusing the august forum of the Delhi legislative assembly to make unparliamentary comments against the central government, and the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi instead of focusing its attention on the issues of the welfare of the people of Delhi," he added.

He said that the BJP in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha will seek answers to the scams of the AAP government.

"It has been decided in the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party that in this special session of the Vidhan Sabha, answers will be sought on the scams of the AAP government. BJP has given notice of short-duration discussion under rule-55," he added.

Bidhuri said that apart from the liquor scam, this government is badly trapped in all the scams like espionage scams, classroom scams, DTC scams, Delhi Jal Board scams etc.

"The public wants the government's answer on these scams but Kejriwal has been running away from answering. This time the public needs answers from the government on these scams," he added.

"Hon'ble Members are informed that the Second Part of Fourth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, 17th April, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat.The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for 17th April, 2023. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," reads the letter from the legislative Assembly secretariat National Capital Territory of Delhi.

This comes as Arvind Kejriwal's questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case is underway at the CBI headquarters.

AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier today against CM Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained & brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.

The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

The AAP is protesting against the questioning of CM Kejriwal by the CBI in the Excise policy case.

