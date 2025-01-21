LoP Satheesan loses cool in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 Tensions flared in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday morning as Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan lost his temper amidst heated proceedings.

The turmoil began when opposition MLA Anup Jacob sought leave for an adjournment motion regarding the alleged abduction of Kala Raju, a CPI-M councilor, reportedly orchestrated by her own party members in the Koothattukulam municipality last week.

Jacob criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his lenient stance toward the police, accusing them of being mere spectators as CPI-M workers allegedly assaulted Raju, tore her saree, and forcibly took her away in a car.

Jacob challenged Vijayan’s claims of Kerala being a safe state for women, asking pointedly if this was the "famed safety net" the Chief Minister often touted.

As the debate intensified, Satheesan was repeatedly interrupted by treasury bench members. With Speaker A.N. Shamseer expressing his inability to maintain order, Satheesan lost his composure. In a dramatic display of frustration, he threw away his papers and pointedly criticized the Speaker for his inaction.

The uproar escalated as opposition legislators stormed the well of the House, shouting slogans against the government’s handling of the police. However, these protests were not broadcast, as the Kerala Assembly TV, the sole channel covering House proceedings, muted such segments -- a practice now routine during legislative disruptions.

The alleged abduction of Raju occurred when she publicly expressed dissatisfaction with her party and indicated her intent to vote against CPI-M directives in a municipal vote. Following this, she was reportedly assaulted and forcibly taken away while she was attempting to participate in the voting process.

Public backlash against the CPI-M’s actions has been mounting. Although four arrests have been made in connection with the incident, Jacob alleged in the Assembly that the key perpetrators -- influential CPI-M leaders in the area -- remain untouched. He claimed those arrested were habitual offenders often used by the CPI-M to execute such acts.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan accused the opposition Congress-led UDF of orchestrating Raju’s abduction and dismissed media questions with visible irritation.

Raju, on her part, has gone on record stating that her modesty was outraged by CPI-M workers and lamented the lack of action against the true culprits. The police have also registered cases against Jacob and UDF workers for protesting in front of the Koothattukulam police station.

