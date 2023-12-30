"Lord Ram Doesn't Only Belong To Hindus, But Entire World”: Farooq Abdullah On Ayodhya Temple Consecration

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah extended his congratulations to those involved in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasizing the diminishing sense of brotherhood in India and the urgent need to revive it. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister stated, "The Ayodhya Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated. I would like to congratulate everyone who contributed to the temple's construction. It's ready now."

Abdullah stressed that Lord Rama does not belong exclusively to Hindus but to people worldwide. He remarked, "I also want to say to the whole nation that Lord Rama doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world. He is the Lord for all the people across the world. It's written in the books." Abdullah highlighted Lord Rama's message of brotherhood, love, unity, and mutual assistance.

"He (Lord Rama) has given a message of brotherhood, love, unity, and helping each other. He has always said to uplift the fallen, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. He has given a universal message. Today, as this temple is about to be inaugurated, I want to tell the people of the country to revive the brotherhood that is diminishing in our country. I want to tell everyone to maintain that brotherhood," Farooq said.

The consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 22 and will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) at the grand temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony along with hundreds of officials. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the event.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Vedic priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi will perform the main rituals on January 22. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahautsav from January 14 to January 22, with a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya and arrangements for feeding thousands of devotees.

Several tent cities are being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate the expected influx of thousands of devotees for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has made arrangements for 10,000-15,000 people and plans to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22, with Lakshmi Kant Dixit overseeing the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on that day.