Lord Shiva Temple In Manipur's Senapati Set On Fire; Shocking Visuals Emerge

A Lord Shiva temple in the Senapati district of Manipur suffered partial damage after a group of individuals infiltrated the premises at night and set it ablaze. Reports indicate that this was the second incident targeting the temple within weeks. In the latest attack, which occurred early today, CCTV footage captured a masked individual hurling a burning log toward a door in the temple's courtyard. The assailant initially concealed himself behind a pillar before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, local residents and temple caretakers were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread, as reported by a local civil society organization to NDTV.

The Naga Peoples' Organization (NPO) and the Karong-Senapati Town Committee (KSTC) jointly condemned the arson attempt on the Shri Shri Pashupati Nath Mandir. They emphasized that Senapati is a peaceful town where residents respect one another's religious practices, stating that any actions that disrupt social harmony are completely unacceptable. The organizations urged law enforcement to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

Strongly condemn Looting & setting of Shri Pashupati Nath Mandir, Senapati, Manipur on fire at around 1 am of 25/9/24.

Every responsible citizen should condemn such barbaric act bcoz it's an infringement of Secularism. The culprit (s) should be booked at the earliest. @AmitShahpic.twitter.com/U2L0M4Q240 — Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba. (@MaharajaManipur) September 25, 2024

Sources suggested that the arson was intended to incite communal and ethnic discord. One spokesperson denounced the act of vandalism, calling it a severe violation of secularism and urging all responsible citizens to denounce such barbaric acts. They called for the culprits to be identified and prosecuted without delay. Manipur is still grappling with the aftermath of ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, primarily between the Meitei community and the Kukis, leading to over 220 fatalities and displacing nearly 50,000 people.



