"Lotus Has Bloomed in Haryana": PM Modi After BJP's Historic Win in Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers on Tuesday following the BJP's unprecedented victory in the Haryana assembly elections. He credited the success to the hard work and dedication of party members, stating that the people of Haryana have created history. "The victory in Haryana is the result of the hard work of the party workers, JP Nadda, CM Nayab Singh Saini. Today, the guarantee of development has overpowered the knot of lies. The people of Haryana have created history," PM Modi said.

He highlighted the significance of this victory saying, "Haryana was constituted in 1966. 13 elections have been held in Haryana so far, out of which in 10 elections, the people of Haryana have changed the government but this time what the people of Haryana have done never happened before. For the first time, a govt has been formed in Haryana after completing 2 terms of 5 years."

"Jaha doodh-dahi ka khana, waisa hai apna Haryana'. The people of Haryana have done wonders. Today is the sixth day of Navratri, the day of Maa Katyayani. Maa Katyayani is sitting on a lion with a lotus in her hand. She is blessing all of us. On such a holy day, lotus has bloomed in Haryana for the third time," Modi further said.

The Prime Minister also commented on the recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying "Peaceful elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, votes were counted and results were declared and this is the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. The people of Jammu and Kashmir gave the mandate to the NC alliance, I congratulate them too. If we look at the vote share percentage, BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

PM Modi noted the long-term support for the BJP, saying "Wherever BJP forms government, the people there support BJP for a long time. And on the other hand, what is the condition of Congress? When was the last time a Congress government came back to power? About 13 years ago in 2011, their government was repeated in Assam and since then their government has not been formed again...In most of the states of the country, people have put up 'no entry' boards for Congress."

"Congress wants to weaken the country by weakening the Indian society and spreading anarchy in India, that is why they are instigating different sections. They are constantly trying to ignite a fire. The country saw how attempts were made to instigate farmers, but the farmers of Haryana gave them a befitting reply that they are with the country, they are with the BJP. Many attempts were made to instigate Dalits and OBCs but this society also recognized this conspiracy and said that they are with the country, they are with the BJP," he said.

"For some time now, many conspiracies are being hatched against India. Many conspiracies are being hatched to weaken India's democracy and social fabric. International conspiracies are being hatched. National parties like Congress and their allies are involved in this game. Today Haryana has given a befitting reply to every such conspiracy. Every Indian will have to take a pledge that we will not let any such conspiracy succeed. India will not deviate from the path of development," he further added.

"In J&K, its (Congress) allies were already worried that they were suffering losses because of Congress and today's results have shown the same. You must remember that we saw the same thing in the election results as well. In Lok Sabha, half of the seats won by Congress were because of their allies. Apart from this, where the allies trusted Congress, the boat of those allies sank. In many states, the allies of Congress had to bear the brunt of Congress's poor performance. Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to make such a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, wants to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of. Whether it is the country's Election Commission, the country's police, the country's judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution," PM said.

"Whether it is the Election Commission of the country, the police, the judiciary, the Congress wants to tarnish every institution. You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions, tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly," PM Modi said on Congress's criticism of national institutions.

"The poor in Haryana have seen the work of double engine government for the last 10 years. From free medical facilities to tap water and concrete houses, Haryana's poor families have got many facilities. Now the BJP government of Haryana will give more impetus to the work of poor welfare. Haryana is among the leading states of the country in terms of agriculture. Our goal is very clear. BJP government wants to take Haryana's produce to the markets of the world. Haryana is also going to give strength to the mission of self-reliance in edible oil. This will also benefit Haryana's oilseed farmers more. Haryana's youth have proved their mettle all over the world."

"Some people used to say that if Article 370 is removed, Kashmir will burn. But Kashmir did not burn, Kashmir is blooming beautifully. Our Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the era of curfew and separatism... We have re-established the spirit and dignity of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. What could be a bigger tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar than this?" PM further said.

"BJP government puts the nation first. BJP government is committed to serving the poor. Be it the Centre or Haryana govt, in these ten years, not a single stain of corruption has been tainted on the BJP government. We have worked for the development of the people with only dedication and for this, I praise Haryana CM Nayab Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. They have worked very hard for the development of Haryana. When the public approves of such work, good intentions and good policies, the energy to work also doubles. Jammu and Kashmir has encouraged the BJP. These blessings inspire us to work even harder. I once again thank the people of Jammu Kashmir and Haryana from the bottom of my heart,"Modi said while addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

"This mandate has strengthened the resolve to make India the skill capital of the world. This mandate will give new courage to make India more secure and to take even the toughest decisions. I once again assure all of you and the entire country that the coming 5 years will be of even faster development, Haryana will develop, Jammu-Kashmir will develop, India will develop and we will do it. I once again express my gratitude to the people of Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir," PM Modi said.

The BJP secured 48 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, achieving an absolute majority.

(With inputs from ANI)