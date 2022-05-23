Loudspeakers removed from mosques are being donated in schools: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the loudspeakers in the state's mosques have either been reduced or removed. He said the removed loudspeakers were being donated to schools and hospitals. CM Yogi has said this in an RSS function. In the program, he said that he has also spoken on riots and stray animals in the state. During this, he has also spoken on what preparations are going on regarding the pilgrimage site in the state. In this program, he has also mentioned about the new system to prepare CNG from cow dung.

CM Yogi addressed the media seminar organized on the completion of 75 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) weekly magazines 'Organiser and Panchjanya'. On this occasion, Adityanath said, "There were riots in many states after the elections were over. There was no riot in Uttar Pradesh during or after the elections. This is the same Uttar Pradesh, where riots used to happen on petty issues earlier."

According to him, after the formation of the BJP government in UP, Ram Navami was celebrated with enthusiasm. Not only this, but because of his government, Hanuman's birth anniversary has also happened peacefully here. He has also said that Eid prayers should not be offered on the streets.

CM Yogi has mentioned the many steps taken by the government to deal with the problem of stray animals in the state. He said that after his government came to power, illegal slaughterhouses have been closed. Not only this, his government has built 5600 stray animal shelters to deal with the problem of stray animals. The Chief Minister said that pilgrimage centers are being developed in all the assembly constituencies of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a new system is being introduced in the state to prepare CNG from cow dung, in which cow dung will be bought from common people at Re 1 per kg and CNG will be made from it. He has asked to take every appropriate step to save the cows.