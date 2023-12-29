Love triangle claims life of youth in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 29 A 23-year-old man was killed due to a love triangle Naka Hindola area of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered a murder case and arrested two suspects who fled the scene after the crime.

“The incident stemmed from a dispute related to a love affair. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) was filed at Naka Police station on Thursday based on the complaint from the family of the deceased, Abhinandan Kumar Kannaujia,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) central.

“The two accused men, identified as Monish Ahmed and Faizal Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, and further investigation is underway,” Kaushik added.

Abhinandan, originally a resident of Ballia, was living in Alambagh, and worked as a salesman in a private company here.

According to the police, the victim, Abhinandan, arrived at Naka around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night after leaving the office near DAV College. He had parked his bike on the roadside and was waiting for someone when two youths approached him.

They allegedly attacked Abhinandan with a pointed rod on his head and then struck him multiple times on the chest. Subsequently, the victim attempted to escape, but the assailants pursued and further assaulted him, throwing the rod before fleeing.

Abhinandan, soaked in blood, was later taken to the hospital with the assistance of locals and police for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries during the night.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the deceased Abhinandan was in contact with the same girl with whom Monish Ahmed was also involved, leading to multiple altercations between the three.

The deceased’s brother, Aditya Kumar, informed Naka police station that “A few days ago, my brother called me and informed me about Monish Ahmed, who lives in Bazarkhala area, along with his brother Faizal and other associates had been fighting with him over a girl working with him in the same firm.”

According to Aditya, on Wednesday night when he called his brother to inquire about his well-being, someone else picked up the phone and informed him that his brother was attacked with a sharp weapon, and they were taking him to the civil hospital for treatment.

According to the complaint, the deceased brother also spoke with him over the phone before succumbing to injuries.

“My injured brother told me about the same people who attacked him. When I reached Lucknow, I was told that he had died,” said the brother.

