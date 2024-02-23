Lovers end life in suicide pact in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Feb 23 The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were found hanging from a tree in Sandila area of Hardoi district on Thursday.

Initial investigations revealed that the two were having an affair and their families were against the relationship.

SHO, Sandila, Vijayendra Singh said before taking the extreme step the duo had posted on their WhatsApp status: "Though we are alive, our breaths are borrowed."

“The bodies were found suspended from a tree in an orchard. Both were from the same community. The man was pursuing B.Com. while the girl was a high school student,” said Singh.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Singh said that the two had known each other for some time and when their family came to know about it, they opposed the relationship.

The man’s father even relocated him to a rented room in Hardoi city, said Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor