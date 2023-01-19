Low intensity 3.2-magnitude quake hits J&K

Jammu, Jan 19 A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

Officials of the disaster management authority said the quake struck at 12.04 p.m.

The epicentre of the temblor was in the Doda area. Its latitude was 33.21 degrees north and longitude 75.72 degrees east.

It occurred at a depth of 10 km inside the earth.

