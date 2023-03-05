Low intensity earthquake felt in J&K

Srinagar, March 5 A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K's Bandipora district on Sunday.

Officials of disaster management authority said an earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Bandipora district of J&K at 6.57 a.m.

Seismological data said the earthquake occurred 10 kms inside the earth's crust with latitude 34.42 degrees north and longitude 74.88 degrees east.

