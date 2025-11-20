Low-pressure system likely to intensity over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain forecast for TN

Chennai, Nov 20 A new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours, according to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather models indicate that a cyclonic circulation now lying over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas is slowly moving in a west-northwest direction and will evolve into a more organised low-pressure area soon.

Meteorologists said that another low-pressure system is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday or the day after. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards and gather strength within 48 hours. If the conditions remain favourable, the disturbance could further intensify into a depression, bringing widespread rainfall to coastal and interior regions of Tamil Nadu.

As a result of the evolving weather conditions, heavy rainfall is expected today in the Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts. These regions, already experiencing intermittent showers over the past few days, may witness isolated downpours accompanied by strong winds.

Local authorities have been alerted and advised to keep disaster response teams on standby.

Chennai and its surrounding suburban areas are also likely to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms.

The IMD officials stated that convective activity is expected to increase later in the evening, which may lead to spells of sudden, sharp showers.

Residents have been urged to stay cautious during periods of lightning and to avoid open areas and waterlogged zones.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, particularly along the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining waters, as wind speeds are likely to increase due to the developing system. Sea conditions may turn rough, posing risks to small boats and trawlers.

Weather experts note that this is the second major disturbance forming in the region during this phase of the Northeast Monsoon.

With moisture-rich winds strengthening over the Bay, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive enhanced rainfall over the next few days, especially along the coast.

The IMD said it will continue to monitor the system closely and issue timely updates. Citizens have been advised to follow official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions during heavy rainfall spells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor