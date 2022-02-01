LPG Cylinder Price: Commercial gas rates slashed; check rates here

Rising inflation has broken the back of the common man. But on the first day of the month of February, there is news that gives relief to the common man. The price of a commercial gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 91.5. Petroleum companies have cut the price of commercial gas. But the prices of domestic cylinders are the same. There has been no change in that. Indian oil marketing companies have released domestic gas tariffs for the month of February. Accordingly, there has been no change in the price of unsubsidised cylinders. However, the price of a cylinder for commercial use has been reduced by Rs 91.5.

In January, the price of LGP cylinder was reduced by Rs 102.50. After this, cylinder rates have come down now before the budget is presented. However, the rates for 14 kg cylinders for domestic use are the same. That has not changed. Gas cylinder prices are announced on the 1st of every month.

Companies have slashed the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 91.5. As a result, the price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 1,907. In Kolkata, the price of cylinder has come down by Rs 89. There you will now have to pay Rs 1,987 per cylinder. The price per cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 1,948.5. Now you have to pay Rs 1,857 for the same cylinder.