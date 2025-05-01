LPG Cylinder Price Cut From May 1: 19-Kg Commercial Gas Cylinder Becomes Cheaper by Rs 17, Check Rates in Mumbai, Kolkata

Indian Oil has updated the price of LPG cylinders from May 1, 2025. The 19-kg commercial cylinders have become cheaper from today. The price of commercial cylinders has been reduced by up to Rs 17. As of May 1, a commercial cylinder in Kolkata is now priced at Rs 1,851.50, down from Rs 1,868.50. In Mumbai, the price has dropped from Rs 1,713.50 to Rs 1,699, and in Chennai from Rs 1,921.50 to Rs 1,906.50. In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial cylinder is now available for Rs 1,747.50.

As of May 1, 2025, domestic LPG cylinders are priced at Rs 853 in Delhi, Rs 879 in Kolkata, Rs 852.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 868.50 in Chennai. Domestic LPG gas prices were last revised on April 8, when the government increased the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder by Rs 50 — the first hike in over a year. Commercial LPG prices were previously revised on April 1, with Delhi prices reduced by Rs 41 to Rs 1,762. The new rate revision on May 1 further reduced the price.

There are a total of 32.9 crore LPG connections in the country, of which 10.33 crore fall under the Ujjwala scheme. Under this scheme, eligible households receive cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 300. In the 2025-26 budget, the government allocated Rs 11,100 crore for LPG subsidies. In 2022-23, oil companies received Rs 22,000 crore in compensation for selling cylinders below cost.