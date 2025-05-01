Mumbai Local Train Update: Services to Run on Holiday Schedule on Maharashtra Day 2025, Some Likely to Be Suspended or Short-Terminated

In observance of Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra Din), Mumbai local train services will operate on a holiday timetable today, May 1, similar to Sunday mega block schedules. Commuters may face several local trains being cancelled or rescheduled, and they are advised to check updates before planning their journeys. Due to Maharashtra Din, all suburban and mainline trains will follow the Sunday/holiday timetable, which typically means reduced frequency of local trains on both the Up and Down lines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has already announced a special block between Kalyan and Karjat, which began on April 29 and is scheduled to continue through May 5. The block, implemented during night hours, facilitates high-voltage overhead work for a 400 KV transmission line.

Several mail/express and suburban trains have been diverted, short-terminated, or cancelled, particularly between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat. Some trains run late or start/end at different stations to accommodate the ongoing engineering work.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. This day marks the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which split the erstwhile Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat, based on linguistic lines. The creation of Maharashtra was the result of a long and determined movement led by the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, which advocated for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people to preserve their language and cultural identity.