LPG cylinders-laden truck catches fire in UP district

Gonda, Jan 19 A number of LPG cylinders exploded after a truck, carrying them, caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Friday.

The truck was proceeding towards Gonda from Lucknow when it suddenly caught fire on the main Lucknow-Gonda route.

The truck driver is safe, official sources said.

Visuals from the scene showed multiple cylinders exploding one after the other, causing panic in the area.

Meanwhile, all vehicles, as a precautionary measure, were stopped a kilometre away from the scene to avoid any casualties.

