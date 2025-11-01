LPG Gas Cylinder Price Cut: Cooking Gas Becomes Cheaper From November 1; Check Rates in Metro Cities

There is a big relief to restaurant owners and eateries as the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been revised from Today, November 1, 2025. After revising the prices, the 19 kg blue gas cylinder rate is Rs 1,590.50 in Delhi. While the price in Mumbai stands at 1542, the state-run oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial cylinders.

Earlier, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder price was Rs 1595.50 in the National Capital. Resulting in a Rs 5 price reduction per commercial gas cylinder. Check prices of other metro cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, the new revised prices are Rs 1694.00 and Rs 1750.00 per cylinder. However, there has been no rate change for domestic LPG gas cylinders.

Also Read | Mumbai: Private Company Executive Brutally Attacked in Parel Over Parking Dispute.

Price of 19 kg Commercial Gas Cylinder in Metro Cities From November 1, 2025:

Mumbai: Rs 1542.00 per 19-kg cylinder

Delhi: Rs 1590.50 per 19-kg cylinder

Kolkata: Rs 1694.00 per 19-kg cylinder

Chennai: Rs 1750.00 per 19-kg cylinder

In September this year, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 15.50. According to the Indian Oil website, a 19-kg cylinder will now be available for Rs 1,876 in Patna, Rs 1,876 in Noida, Rs 1,876 in Lucknow, Rs 1,853.5 in Bhopal and Rs 1,607 in Gurugram.