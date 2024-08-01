LPG Price Hike: Major Changes in Gas Rates Effective from August 1; Check City-Wise Rates for Delhi, Mumbai, and More

Starting August 1, oil marketing companies have raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 8.50. This adjustment follows recent budget changes. However, the price of 14 kg domestic gas cylinders remains unchanged for now.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) website, the revised prices for commercial LPG cylinders will be implemented from 6 a.m. on August 1, 2024, for deliveries from Delhi to Mumbai.

LPG Cylinder Price Changes Effective August 1

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 7, now costing Rs 1605, up from Rs 1598.

Chennai

The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai has risen from Rs 1809.50 to Rs 1817.

Delhi

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been adjusted from Rs 1646 to Rs 1652.50, marking an increase of Rs 6.50.

Also Read| Rules Changes from August 1: FASTag Regulations, Tax Deadline Update, Cashless Insurance Approvals; Check Details.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 8.50, rising from Rs 1756 to Rs 1764.50.

Previous Price Reduction

On July 1, oil marketing companies had reduced LPG cylinder prices. The previous reductions saw the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi fall to Rs 1646 from Rs 1676, in Kolkata to Rs 1756 from Rs 1787, in Chennai to Rs 1809.50 from Rs 1840.50, and in Mumbai to Rs 1598 from Rs 1629.

Stability in Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Amid Commercial Cylinder Adjustments

While the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders continue to fluctuate, domestic gas cylinder prices have remained stable for an extended period. In a significant relief to consumers on Women’s Day, the central government reduced the price of a 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 100. Since then, the prices have remained unchanged, with the cylinder costing Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 818.50 in Chennai.