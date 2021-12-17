LS adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Oppn ruckus to sack Ajay Mishra

New Delhi, Dec 17 Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till 2 p.m. following Opposition uproar demanding the Central government to sack Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m., the Opposition members started sloganeering demanding the Minister's dismissal.

However, Speaker Om Birla initiated the 'Question Hour' amid din and concerned Ministers replied to supplementary questions.

Amid the continuous protests and displaying of placards in the Well by the Opposition, some members from the Treasury bench objected and told the Chair that their fundamental right of asking questions has been denied.

Meanwhile, Birla also warned the protesting members that they would be held responsible if any property of the House is damaged.

"The Members from Kerala know it well," he said.

The agitating members kept on sloganeering despite the Speaker's request to return to their seats.

"I would request you all to go back to your seats and let the House function. You are setting a bad precedent which is against the decorum of the Parliament," Birla said.

When his efforts to continue the proceedings went in vain, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

During the 30-minute proceedings, the Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani while responding to a question, regarding malnutrition levels increasing during Covid-19, said that the Ministry, in collaboration with state governments, has ensured that ration was delivered to the women and children to their doorstep every 15 days.

Without naming any protesting members, Irani also accused them that she was getting blocked by certain gentlemen who have placards. "If they truly believe in servicing the needs of poor women and children in the country, my request to them is to ensure that I speak."

She also condemned Congress MLA and former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar's "rape" remark.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar informed the House about the status of M.D. seats in medical colleges in the country and also of status regarding medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, specifically Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizer Bhagwant Khuba said that the government was currently working on ongoing for 10 plastic parks, two of which are in principle but the Bihar Agovernment was yet to send a proposal for a plastic park.

The Opposition bench has been continuing its protests since Wednesday after the SIT report which reported that Lakhimpuri Kheri violence incident as a "pre- planned" conspiracy wherein Mishra's son has already been arrested as an accused.

