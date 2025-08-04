LS member Sudha's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 R. Sudha, Member of Parliament from Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, has submitted a formal complaint to the Union Home Minister following a chain-snatching incident in which she suffered injuries during a morning walk in Delhi’s diplomatic enclave.

The incident occurred near the Polish Embassy on Monday morning, raising serious concerns about the safety of public representatives in the national capital.

In her letter, Sudha narrated the incident, stating that around 6.15 a.m., while she was walking near Gate Nos. 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy with fellow MP, Rajathi of the Rajya Sabha, a man wearing a full-face helmet and riding a scooter, approached from the opposite direction and suddenly snatched her gold chain.

“Since he was moving slowly, I did not suspect any danger. But he quickly pulled the chain from my neck, causing injuries and tearing my churidhar in the process,” Sudha wrote.

She managed to maintain her balance and avoided falling, but both MPs were left shocked and immediately cried for help.

Sudha, who has been staying at Tamil Nadu House (Room No. 301) for over a year due to the non-allotment of official accommodation, said she regularly takes morning walks whenever time permits.

The area where the incident occurred is considered a high-security zone housing several embassies and government buildings.

Following the incident, the MPs approached a mobile patrol vehicle of the Delhi Police and informed them about the snatching.

They were advised to file a written complaint at the jurisdictional police station for further investigation.

The MP has urged the Union Home Ministry to take immediate steps to enhance security, particularly in zones frequented by parliamentarians and other officials.

She also emphasised the need for stronger surveillance and rapid response systems to prevent such incidents in future.

No arrests have been made so far, but Delhi Police officials have confirmed that CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

A formal investigation is underway. The incident has sparked concerns over growing law and order challenges, even in the heart of the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor