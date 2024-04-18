LS poll is a fight between two ideologies. Congress and INDIA bloc alliance battling to save country’s democracy and constitution": Rahul Gandhi

This LS poll is a fight between two ideologies. While the Congress and INDI alliance are battling for democracy and the constitution. On the other hand, the BJP and the RSS are trying to finish them off. BJP wants to dismantle the Constitution and democracy.” Stated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while launching his LS poll campaign from Mandya in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Rahul also targeted PM Modi and termed the electoral bonds as a ‘form of extortion’. Rahul said the bonds are the biggest scam in the world. While the BJP government 'belonged to 22 to 25 rich people', Congress will give a government which will work for ordinary citizens, he said. Congress and the INDIA bloc will be a government of ordinary citizens, farmers, labourers, and traders. The saffron party is pro-rich and waived loans of around Rs. 16 lakh crore of 25 corporates and industrialists. That amount is equal to 24 years of pay under MGNREGS. Farmers are in stress and they seek justice, not freebies. He accused the BJP of using the electoral bonds to intimidate businessmen and industrialists into quid pro quo.

He highlighted Congress assurances like ‘pehli Naukri pakki’ for youths; and financial support of Rs. 1 lakh to one woman in each family plus Rs. 24k support from the state government which is a total of Rs.1.24 lakh per year support. He said that the state government through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme gives Rs. 2k support to women and Rs. 8500/- from the centre will remit every month. Hence, they will get Rs. 10500/- per month.

The former AICC President assured farmers that farmers will get a legally guaranteed minimum price and the insurance claims would be settled within 30 days. Rahul said he is pitched for more representation of the backward class and Dalits in all fields.This was his first visit to the Congress-governed Karnataka after the election schedule was announced a month ago.