LS polls: Ex-Bihar minister Dadan Pahalwan's son files nomination from Buxar

Patna, May 16 Nirbhay Yadav, the son of former Bihar minister Dadan Singh Yadav alias Dadan Pahalwan, filed the nomination as an independent candidate from the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Sources said that Dadan Yadav wants to play it safe if the Election Commission rejects his nomination. If Dadan Yadav's nomination is cancelled, his son Nirbhay Yadav will contest the election from Buxar, they added.

A similar strategy was adopted by Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in Karakat, where his mother Pratima Singh filed the nomination on Tuesday.

Earlier, the main contest was between BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari and RJD’s Sudhakar Singh but now after Dadan Yadav and former IPS Anand Mishra filed nominations, Buxar is set to witness a quadrangular battle.

Buxar is considered a Brahmin-dominated constituency and thus, BJP's Tiwari has the upper hand. However, the presence of Anand Mishra, who also belongs to the Brahmin community, has made it an uphill task for the BJP candidate. Similarly, RJD's Singh was looking confident considering the significant presence of Muslim and Yadav (MY) voters in Buxar but now, Dadan Yadav and his son have changed the poll equations.

Voting in Buxar is slated for June 1 in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

