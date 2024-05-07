LS polls: Nomination of 4 candidates in Gurgaon seat cancelled during scrutiny

Gurugram, May 7 The nomination of four candidates in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency were cancelled during scrutiny, an official said on Tuesday, adding nominations of 26 other candidates were, however, found valid.

The candidates whose nominations were cancelled include Manita Singh, covering candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate -- Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Rahul Yadav, covering candidate of Jannayak Janata Party candidate Rahul Yadav, Jitender Bhardwaj, covering candidate of Indian National Congress candidate Raj Babbar and Indian National Lok Dal candidate Sohrab Khan's covering candidate Mohammad Naseem.

Gurugram District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that 30 people had filed nomination forms, which were scrutinised on Tuesday in the presence of the candidates and representatives of the candidates.

During the scrutiny of nomination forms, the nominations of 4 candidates were cancelled due to various reasons.

He said that the nominations of some people had been cancelled due to deficiencies in their affidavits and some due to blank columns in the form.

Yadav said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 3 p.m. on May 9.

After that, election symbols will be allotted.

