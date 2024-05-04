LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Jharkhand, Bihar, UP today

New Delhi, May 4 New Delhi, May 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi will address two public meetings in Jharkhand -- one at 11 a.m. in Palamu and another in Lohardaga at 12:45 p.m. Later, he will visit Bihar and will address a public meeting in Darbhanga at 3:30 p.m. followed by a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur at 6:15 p.m. where he will be accompanied by Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Gujarat and Daman and Diu. He will address two public meetings in Gujarat -- one at Bodeli in Chhota Udaipur (at 11:15 a.m.) and another at the Gandhi Maidan in Vansda at 1:15 p.m. Later, from Union Territory of Daman and Diu the Home Minister will address a public meeting at The Swami Vivekanand Sports Complex in Dunetha of Daman district at 3:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Karnataka where he will first hold talks with Koli community leaders at 5 p.m. and later address a rally in Kalaburgi North at 7:45 p.m. Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is the Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat here who will be pitted against sitting BJP MP Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga.

*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public meetings in Gujarat at 11 a.m. in Banaskantha. Later, she will address two public meetings in Karnataka -- one in Davangere at 3 p.m. followed by another in Haveri at 6 p.m.

*BSP supremo Mayawati will address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Agra at 1 p.m. and campaign for the party candidate from here.

* Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Singh Chaudhary will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Sambhal at 11 a.m. and another in Fatehpur Sikri at 1 a.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav will address a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and campaign for wife Dimple Yadav from this Lok Sabha seat.

