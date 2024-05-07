LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in MP, Maharashtra today

New Delhi, May 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for NDA's Lok Sabha poll candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone at 10:30 a.m. and Dhar at 12:15 p.m. From there, he will proceed to Maharashtra to hold a public meeting in Ahmednagar at 3:30 p.m. and a roadshow in Beed at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Ahmedabad's Ranip soon after voting across 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat began on Tuesday morning.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

* Voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway in 93 constituencies spanning across 11 states and Union Territories. Polling will continue till 5 p.m.

Notable contenders in the third phase include Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gujrat's Gandhinagar, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from West Bengal's Baharampur, where his Trinamool Congress rival is former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Congress heavyweight and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri and Aditya Yadav (Budaun), and NCP-SP's Supriya Sule who faces her sister-in-law and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar in family borough Baramati, among others.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Jharkhand on Tuesday. The former Congress President is scheduled to hold public meetings in Chaibasa at 11:30 p.m. and then, in Gumla at 2 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Misrikh at 12 noon, Sitapur at 1:20 p.m. and Nanpara (Bahraich) at 2:50 p.m.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Amethi. She reached Amethi on Monday.

